Domino's Pizza -8% after comparable sales miss

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) drops sharply after comparable sales for Q4 are reported at +5.6% vs. +7.2% consensus.

Domestic company-owned comparable sales were up 3.6% during, while domestic franchise comparable sales were 5.7% higher. International comparable saesl rose 2.4% (ex-F/X). All three marks were below expectations.

The company's operating margin improved to 38.2% vs. 31.5% a year ago. Total costs of sales were 61.8% of sales vs. 68.5% a year ago.

Shares of Domino's Pizza are down 8.32% premarket to $255.00.

Previously: Domino's Pizza misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Feb. 21)