Saudi arms trouble weighs on BAE shares

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) shares fell 6.4% in London after the company said German limits on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi threatened its ability to do business in the kingdom.

BAE still reported a 14% rise in 2018 pretax profit and said it expects underlying earnings per share for 2019 to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage.

Underlying earnings per share - which strips out exceptional and other one-off items -rose to 42.9 pence a share from 42.1 pence a year earlier.