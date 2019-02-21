Alaska's Pebble Mine nearer approval after environmental impact statement

Northern Dynasty's (NYSEMKT:NAK) controversial Pebble Mine in Alaska, the world’s biggest undeveloped gold and copper mining project, moves closer to approval after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft environmental impact statement.

The draft statement does not recommend any action pending a final environmental impact statement next year but it lets the company use defined portions of lands to build and operate roads for the long-stalled Pebble copper-gold-silver project.

“From the broad, macroeconomic scale, the project need is reflected in the worldwide demand for copper,” the statement says, adding that “the public also has an interest in improving the economy of the state, in the creation of jobs in the state, and in the extraction of natural resources for the benefit of the state.”

Critics say the project, located in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, would harm indigenous communities and the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.