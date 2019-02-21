Traders bet on rising rates

The Fed is making no secret that the short-term interest rates under its control are on hold for now, but rates at the long end of the curve might be a different story.

Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz takes a look at the $13B iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF), and finds short interest surging to a record high over the past few weeks.

The 10-year Treasury yield is at 2.67% this morning, continuing near a one-year low.

