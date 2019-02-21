Barclays results start to reflect earnings potential

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Q4 profit before tax of £374M improves from £93M a year ago, but falls from £1.45B in Q3.

"In the course of the year, having resolved major legacy issues and reduced the drag from low returning businesses, we started to see the earnings potential of the bank, as the strategy we have implemented began to deliver," says Group CEO James E. Staley.

Q4 profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct came to £434M vs. £1.57B in Q3 and £476M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of £2.30B slips from £2.39B in Q3 and rises from £2.27B in Q4 2017.

Q4 tangible net asset value per share of 262 pence improves from 260 pence in Q3 and declined from 276 pence in Q4 2017.

Q4 return on average tangible shareholders' equity -0.1% vs. +9.4% in Q3 and -10.3% in Q4 2017; excluding litigation and conduct, 0.4% return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 0.4% vs. 10.2% in Q3 and -7.4% in Q4 2017.

