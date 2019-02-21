Piper raises EA target on 'Anthem' potential

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and raises the target from $99 to $111 citing the potential for "Anthem" to become a "modestly sized addition."

The title is scheduled for a full release on February 22.

Piper's survey of over 600 games suggests a 25% purchase intent for Anthem. For reference, a survey ahead of the "Call of Duty: Black Ops 3" release showed a 40% purchase intent, and the title sold about 24M units in its launch year.