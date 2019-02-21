Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings +5% after confident outlook

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) trades higher after recording a Q4 EPS beat and setting a positive outlook for the full year ahead.

Norwegian's net yield during Q4 of 4.2% was ahead of its guidance of +3.75% and the consensus mark of 3.9%. Net cruise costs were up 3.4% during the quarter. Fuel price per metric ton was $496 vs. $460 a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects Q1 EPS of $0.70 vs. $0.58 consensus and full-year EPS of $5.20 to $5.30 vs. $5.15 consensus. The cruise line operator's booked position was at an all-time high entering into 2019 and at higher pricing.

"Our cash generation continues to accelerate and we remain keenly focused on returning meaningful capital to our shareholders, already returning approximately one-third of our three-year targeted capital distribution," says Norwegian CFO Mark Kempa.

