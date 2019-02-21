Fannie trims Q1 growth forecast, maintains year view

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) holds its 2019 forecast at 2.2% growth compared with 3.1% growth in 2018 as fiscal stimulus moderates investment growth and a widening trade deficit contributes to the Y/Y slowdown.

Fannie's Economic and Strategic Research Group trims its Q1 growth forecast by 0.1 to 1.7% on expectations of a slight slowdown in consumer spending.

Continues to expect only one Fed rate hike this year.

Sees total home sales in 2019 essentially flat.

"On housing, a reduction in our forecast of existing home sales has our team projecting fewer 2019 purchase mortgage originations," says Chief Economist Doug Duncan.

Decelerating house price appreciation and slower interest rate increases should provide some support for sales after the decline of last year, according to the group.

