Bunge -5% after Q4 miss, hurt by decline in value of soybean inventories

Bunge (NYSE:BG) -5.1% pre-market after posting weaker than expected Q4 earnings and flat Y/Y revenues, hurt by a decline in Brazilian soybean prices after the U.S. and China declared a truce in trade.

BG says it incurred a ~$125M loss associated with the drop in soybean prices due to trade pressures and waning demand from China.

The company also says results in its sugar business were significantly below expectations due to a decline in Brazilian ethanol prices.

Full-year adjusted EBIT jumped by more than 50% to $881M but came in below market forecasts; analysts at J.P. Morgan had expected BG to report adjusted EBIT of $895M.

BG warned last month that earnings would fall below a “lower boundary of $1.045B” because of shortfalls in its main grain and oilseeds trading and processing division.

Chairman Kathleen Hyle says the search for a new CEO is progressing and the company is making progress with a “thorough, outside-in review” of all its businesses.