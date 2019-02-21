Independence Realty sees 2019 core FFO 74 cents-78 cents per share

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) sees 2019 core FFO per share of 74 cent-78 cents assuming same-store property NOI growth of 3.5%-5.5%.

Assumes 2019 acquisition volume of $30M-$110M and disposition volume of $100M-$180M.

Q4 core FFO per share of 19 cents, unchanged from Q3, and up from 18 cents in Q4 2017.

Same-store period-end occupancy of 93.2%, unchanged from Q3.

Q4 NOI margin of 60.9% increases from 59.3% in Q3 and 60.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

