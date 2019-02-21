Cheesecake Factory guidance factors in 6% wage inflation

Execs with Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) updated the company's guidance during the post-earnings conference call.

The restaurant operator expects to report comparable sales growth of 1.5% to 1.8% in Q1 and +1% to +2% for all the full year. EPS of $0.58 to $0.62 is anticipated for Q1 vs. $0.62 consensus and $2.54 to $2.70 for the full year vs. $2.67 consensus.

Dragging on the bottom line a bit, Cheesecake Factory said it expects wage inflation of about 6% for the full year.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory are up 1.34% in premarket trading to $47.00.

