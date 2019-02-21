Amgen launches second late-stage study of heart failure candidate omecamtiv mecarbil

Enrollment is underway in a second Phase 3 clinical trial, METEORIC-HF, evaluating Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and collaboration partner Cytokinetics' (NASDAQ:CYTK) omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

The primary endpoint of the 270-subject study is the effect of treatment on exercise capacity following 20 weeks of therapy.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is March 2021.

Another Phase 3, GALACTIC-HF, is almost 90% enrolled with over 7,000 patients randomized to date.

Servier is providing funding support.