Newmont Mining +2% as Q4 earnings, sales top expectations

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) +2.1% pre-market after easily beating Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, helped by higher gold production in its Colorado and Ghana mines and lower costs.

NEM says its Q4 gold production rose nearly 8% to 1.44M oz. while all-in sustaining costs fell to $835/oz. from $910/oz., which helped offset a 3% drop in average realized gold prices to $1,233/oz.; copper production was roughly flat at 11K metric tons.

The miner reiterates guidance for FY 2019 gold production of 5.2M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $935/oz.

NEM is set to overtake Barrick Gold as the world's largest gold producer following its acquisition of Goldcorp, which is expected to close during Q2.