MFA Financial Q4 hurt by volatile markets, wider credit spreads
Feb. 21, 2019 8:53 AM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)MFABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- With the Q4 marked by volatile markets that widened credit spreads, MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) says 2019 has so far proved to be a "much more constructive trading environment."
- Q4 EPS of 13 cents per share falls short of the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and compares with 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- MFA slips 0.4% in premarket trading.
- Q4 net interest income of $61.8M rose from $52.4M a year ago.
- Q4 net income of $60.9M included net unrealized loss on residential mortgage securities measured at fair value through earnings of $25.0M and net loss on swaps not designated as hedges for accounting purposes of $14.0M.
- Book value per common share of $7.15 at Dec. 31, 2018 fell from $7.46 at Sept. 30, 2018, due to net reduction in unrealized gains on legacy non-agency MBS and dividend distributions exceeding GAAP net income.
- "With a marked change in expectations around Fed monetary policy for 2019 and beyond, we believe that the investment horizon looks very favorable for levered entities," says President and CEO Craig Knutson."We expect that we will modestly increase leverage to support further asset growth in 2019, both through repo borrowing and securitization."
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
- Previously: MFA Financial misses by $0.05, misses on net interest income (Feb. 21)