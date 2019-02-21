U.S. Steel upgraded to Buy at Berenberg as steel cycle seen turning

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +2% after Berenberg upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $30 price target, raised from $23, saying steel prices are poised to recover just when consensus has become overly bearish on the sector.

"Rising raw material costs, abating global demand concerns, favorable seasonality and supportive price spreads should help U.S. steel prices recover," Berenberg's Paretosh Misra writes.

The analyst sees a more favorable environment for mills to push through price hikes and expects scrap prices to rise in coming months, supported by the rally in iron ore.

Misra says his channel checks suggest about half of the recent $40/st price hike already has been accepted by customers.

ETF: SLX