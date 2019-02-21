Longbow goes Neutral on Garmin after earnings romp

A day after a 17% gain fueled by solid earnings and a strong outlook, Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is pulling back a bit in premarket action, -1.2% .

The gains prompted Longbow Research to downgrade Garmin on valuation, to Neutral from Buy.

That leaves the bulk of covering analysts at a Neutral-equivalent rating now; three firms have it at a Sell-equivalent, most recently including Bank of America, which updated its price target in November to $70 (a target now implying 16% downside).

Earnings call transcript