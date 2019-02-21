Millicom +2.7% on $1.65B deal to buy LA ops from Telefonica

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is up 2.7% premarket after saying it will buy Telefonica's (NYSE:TEF) operations in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua for a combined $1.65B.

TEF is up 1.4% premarket.

The move will add mobile to the company's cable footprint across all of its Latin American markets, the company says. Telefonica CAM is the mobile market leader in Panama and Nicaragua, and the No. 2 provider in Costa Rica, with about 8.7M subscribers total.

Millicom expects to generate annual run-rate opex/capex synergies of $35M-$50M, largely realized by 2021 and equivalent to net present value of $290M. It expects to incur pretax integration costs of about $100M in the first two years.

The deal's expected to wrap in the second half, subject to regulatory OKs.