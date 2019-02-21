Eagle Point Credit Q4 NAV, NII slip

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q4 net investment income and realized capital losses of 38 cents per share vs. 41 cents in Q3 and 49 cents in Q4 2017.

Net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2018 of $12.40 per common share is down $4.15 lower than NAV as of Sept. 30, 2018 and $4.37 lower than NAV at Dec. 31, 2017.

Deployed $58.2M in gross capital, received $27.9M in proceeds from the sale of investments and received $28.0M in cash distributions from the company’s investment portfolio in Q4 2018.

“While prices of many CLO securities fell during the quarter, we believe this was driven by a technical sell-off in loans, and not a fundamental concern about CLO securities or an increase in corporate defaults," says CEO Thomas Majewski.

Eagle Point Credit fell 1.1% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

