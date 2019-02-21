ALB, NAK, HTZ among premarket gainers

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) +312% on being acquired by Merck.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) +23% as NimbeLink and Polte team up on location technology for IoT asset tracking.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) +15% on Q4 earnings.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) +15% .

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) +13% on Q4 earnings.

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) +10% on buy rating.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) +11% on winding up Phase 3 program for migraine patch Qtrypta.

SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI) +10% on Q4 earnings.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +7% on Q4 earnings.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) +7% .

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) +8% on partnership with DHE Computer Systems.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +4% as Alaska's Pebble Mine nearer approval after environmental impact statement.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +7% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) +6% on Q4 earnings.

China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) +6% .