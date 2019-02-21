Hecla Mining reports lower Q4 sales; shares down ~10%

Hecla Mining (HL -9.9% ) reports Q4 sales 15% lower on Y/Y basis mainly due to lower silver production due to lower grades and production at San Sebastian as well as lower average silver prices; the decline was partially offset by higher gold production as a result of higher throughout at Casa Berardi and addition of the Nevada operations.

Silver production declines 9% to 2.7M ounces, however gold, zinc and lead production increased 16%, 13% and 9% to 70,987, 13,711 and 4,704 ounces respectively.

Average realized silver prices were $14.58 per ounce (-14%); gold prices were $1,237 per ounce -3%; lead and zinc prices were 23% and 21% lower

Reports a gross loss of $1.3M as compared to profit of $46M last year; operating loss stood at $24M vs. income of $23M

For 2019, expects silver production of 10M ounces and gold production of 290k ounces

