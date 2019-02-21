Sprouts Farmers Market -2% after light guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) opens down 2.11% after the grocery store operator reports Q4 earnings.

Total sales rose 11% to $11.3B and comparable sales were up 2.3% during the quarter. Gross margin was 33.2% of sales, while SG&A expenses came in at 27.8% of sales.

"Our focus on health, value, selection and service continues to produce solid financial returns, supporting our ongoing expansion that allows Sprouts to reach new customers and markets, positioning us well for long-term growth," says co-CEO Jim Nielsen.

Looking ahead, Sprouts expects FY19 revenue growth of +9% to +10.5% ($5.68B to $5.75B vs. $5.77B consensus) and EPS of $1.16 to $1.24 vs. $1.33 consensus. Capital expenditures of $170M to $175M are anticipated.

