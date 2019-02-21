Two Vale mine complexes suspended by Brazil regulator
Feb. 21, 2019 VALE
- Brazil's mining regulator orders Vale (VALE -1.6%) to suspend activity at its Fabrica and Vargem Grande complexes, part of a government crackdown following last month's fatal tailings dam break.
- Vale says it is abiding by the regulator's decision but asks the body for permission to dismantle the dams, while continuing some operations at the mine, "which would bring about limited impacts on production."
- Vale does not say how much production could be lost but it previously had planned to maintain operations at Fabrica via dry mining, which eliminates the need for upstream dams; the company estimated that plan would result in 3M metric tons of lost production in 2019.