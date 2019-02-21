Philadelphia sues seven banks over muni deal "collusion": Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC -0.1% ) are among seven banks being sued by the city of Philadelphia, which alleges that the banks worked together to fix the prices of on floating-rate bonds issued to finance public works, Bloomberg reports.

According to a class action filed in federal court in Manhattan Wednesday, the city claims the banks conspired to inflate the interest rates on the bonds from as early as 2008.

The suit seeks to represent a group including municipalities, hospitals, and universities.