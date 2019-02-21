Ultragenyx gene therapy shows positive action in glycogen storage disorder

24-week results from three patients in the lowest dose cohort in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Ultragenyx's (NASDAQ:RARE) gene therapy DTX401 in glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa) showed a positive effect.

All three either maintained or further increased their time to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) during the controlled fasting challenge (versus baseline) and have reduced their use of cornstarch to manage their glucose levels.

On the safety front, no infusion-related adverse events and no treatment-related adverse events have been reported.

Preliminary data from Cohort 2 (3x the dose of Cohort 1) should be available mid-year.