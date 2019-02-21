Copart +4.8% post Q2 results

Copart (CPRT +4.8% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 5.6% Y/Y to $484.89M of which Service revenues were $416.81M (+3.7% Y/Y) & Vehicle sales of $68.1M (+19.5% Y/Y).

Q2 overall margins: Gross increased 108 bps to 42.9%, operating increased 110 bps to 34% & adj. net margin increased 150 bps to 25.8%.

The operating results for Q2 and H1 were adversely affected by abnormal costs of $36.5M and $72.3M, respectively, incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Cash & equivalents of $108.1M.

