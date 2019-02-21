Stocks head lower in early action

Stocks open lower following the first negative reading of Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity in nearly three years; S&P and Dow both -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

The Philly Fed index fell to a seasonally adjusted reading of -4.1 from 17 in the previous month, marking the first negative read since May 2016 and falling below expectations of 14.

Officials from the U.S. and China continue to meet in Washington amid reports that the two countries have begun drawing up memorandums of understanding over trade.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.2% , France's CAC flat and U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.52% and the 10-year yield higher by 3 bps to 2.68%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.38.