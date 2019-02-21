More on SM Energy Q4 results; lowers 2019 capital spending

SM Energy (SM -7.2% ) reports Q4 production increase 9% Y/Y to 11.3 MMBoe, with average production of 122.8MBoe/day; however, in 2018 production declined 1% to 43.9 MMBoe.

Average realized price (post hedge) is down 1% to $31.74/boe; pre-hedge prices were up 5% to $34.74

For Q1 2019, anticipates total production of ~10.5-10.9 MMBoe, or 116.7-121.1 MBoe/d, with ~45% oil; production reflects expected effects from a continuing force majeure event at a Permian Basin natural gas plant.

Anticipates 2019 production to be ~45-48 MMBoe, equivalent to 123.3-131.5 MBoe/d, ~43%-44% oil.

For 2019, expects total capital spending of $1,000M-1,070M, a 22% decrease, at the mid-point, compared with 2018.

The company says that in 2019, it expects upward trajectory for production and cash flows while targeting cash flow neutrality in the second half of the year.

