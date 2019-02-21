Shareholder suit v. Credit Suisse allowed to proceed

A U.S. judge rejected Credit Suisse's (CS -0.9% ) effort to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses the Swiss bank of misleading shareholders about its risk appetite and risk management before it took a $1B of writedowns on bad debt.

U.S. District Court Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan did dismiss some claims in the lawsuit. Credit Suisse said it was pleased with the dismissal and had "strong legal and factual defenses to the remaining allegations," Reuters reported.

In early 2016, the bank took two writedowns on $4.3B of collateralized loan obligations and distressed debt, which contributed to its first full-year loss since the financial crisis.