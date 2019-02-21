Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is 5.7% lower after its Q4 results missed consensus despite a solid outlook for the coming year.

Revenues grew nearly 8% overall, driven by business segment growth of 27% to $170M. Business service revenues grew 32% to $149M.

Consumer revenues fell 13% amid stable ARPU (at $26.32); the company ended Q4 with about 1.3M consumer subscriber lines, with tenured customers increasing to 87% of the base with a 1.5% churn.

Business service revenue per customer rose 20% to $392/month; churn improved to 1.1% from a year-ago 1.2%.

Net cash from operations was $29M and free cash flow was $19M.

For Q1 it's guiding to business revenues of $177M-$179M and consumer revenues of $99M-$100M, along with OIBDA in the low $30M (including about $3M of deferred revenue writedown from NewVoiceMedia acquisition).

For the full year, it sees business revenues of $795M-$815M (20% adjusted growth), and consumer revenues of $375M-$380M (14% decline, as the company optimizes the segment for cash flow). Consolidated revenues of $1.17B-$1.195B would mark 13% GAAP growth and OIBDA is seen at $160M-$165M.

Earnings call slides

Previously: Vonage Holdings misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 21 2019)

Press release