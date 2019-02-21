Career Education +22% after earnings topper

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) rallies 21.81% after topping Q4 profit estimates and guiding its EPS outlook for Q1 and FY19 in line with expectations.

Total enrollment fell 1.1% to 34.4K students during the quarter. New student enrollment was down 10% to 9.7K students. The company recorded operating income of $20.2M vs. $10.7M a year ago. Career Education says the improvement in operating income performance was driven by reduced operating losses within its teach-out campuses and increased operating leverage at AIU.

