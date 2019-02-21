More on Valmont Industries Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

  • Valmont Industries (VMI -1.6%) reported Q4 revenues of $697.4M, a decrease of 2.5% Y/Y, due to lower project sales in the Utility segment and International Irrigation markets, and $13M of unfavorable currency translation impact.
  • Sales by Segments: Engineered Support Structures $259.69M (+3.8% Y/Y); Utility Support Structures $233.23M (-4.2% Y/Y); Coatings $86.4M (+4% Y/Y); Infrastructure products $579.41M (+0.5% Y/Y); and Irrigation $142.6M (-4.6% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 235 bps to 21.5%; operating margin declined by 370 bps to 5.2%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 60 bps to 9.5%.
  • Company reported operating cash flow of $85M for the quarter; and net cash flows from operating activities YTD of $153.01M, compared to $133.15M a year ago.
  • SG&A expenses were $113.41M (+6.6% Y/Y) and margin was 16.2% up by 138 bps.
  • Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $313.21M, as of December 29, 2018.
  • Backlog of orders for the principal products manufactured and marketed was $644.7M (-3.8% Y/Y) at the end FY18.
  • During the quarter company repurchased 229k shares for $27.9M, at an average price of $121.87 per share.
  • FY19 Guidance: EPS $8.1-$8.9; Revenue growth of 7%-8%; operating margin improvement of 20-50bps; effective tax rate of ~25%; and Capex of $90M-$100M.
  • Previously: Valmont misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 20)
