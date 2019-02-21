Noble Corp. +5% as operations metrics improve

Noble Corp. (NE +5.4% ) surges in early trade despite reporting in-line adjusted Q4 earnings, as the offshore drilling contractor expects market conditions to continue to improve.

NE says it set a second consecutive annual record for operational performance, registering 97.3% uptime across the fleet, "while experiencing steady improvement in fleet activity, with utilization of both our floating and jack-up fleets completing [Q4] at their highest levels for the year."

Q4 contract drilling services revenues rose 9% to $292M from $267M in the prior quarter, driven largely by higher fleet activity, led by the floating rig fleet where operating days improved 23% Q/Q.

NE says the improvement in fleet operating days drove total fleet utilization to 75% from 69% in the prior quarter.

NE's contract backlog was $2.4B at year-end 2018.