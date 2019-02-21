Boston Beer rallies after strong quarter

Boston Beer (SAM +11.3% ) sails higher after besting profit estimates with its Q4 report and guiding full-year EPS in line with expectations.

During Q4, depletions were up 11% and shipment volume rose 6.3%. Gross margin fell 50 bps to 51.9% of sales. Boston Beer says higher processing costs due to increased production at third party breweries, higher temporary labor at company-owned breweries and higher packaging costs were partially offset by price increases, cost saving initiatives at company-owned breweries and lower excise taxes.

Looking ahead, depletions growth of 8% and shipments growth of 13% are expected. Full-year EPS of $8.00 to $9.00 is seen vs. $8.57 consensus.

