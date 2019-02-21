Eyes turn to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway this weekend

Investors will be looking at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A -0.6% ) (BRK.B -0.6% ) Q4 results and the Oracle of Omaha's annual letter for clues on how much stock it bought back and what its plans are for the $103.6B of cash it had as of Sept. 30, 2018.

Big acquisitions are harder to come by as the legendarily frugal Warren Buffett faces more competition from private equity firms sitting on piles of cash.

His last big deal was the $32B acquisition of Precision Castparts in January 2016.

Berkshire's annual report, Q4 results and annual letter to shareholders will be released at about 8:00 AM ET on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Previously: Berkshire's Apple trim wasn't Buffett (Feb. 15)