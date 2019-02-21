Ensco unveils new work in latest fleet status report

Ensco (ESV +1.1% ) advances after announcing several new drilling contracts in its fleet status report.

In the floaters part of the fleet, ESV reports its semi-submersible rig Ensco 8503 was awarded a four-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for work into Q3 2019, and the semi-sub rig Ensco DPS-1 was awarded a two-well contract with Woodside offshore Australia starting February 2020 with a customer option for seven additional wells that if exercised would keep the rig under contract into 2021.

Among jack-ups, the Ensco 100 won a five-well contract with Repsol-Sinopec in the U.K. North Sea that is expected to begin this June and end in November, and the Ensco 121 was awarded a three-well contract with ONE in the North Sea that is expected to begin in April and end in December 2019.