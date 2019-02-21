Windstream wraps broadband upgrade ahead of schedule

In a small bit of positive news in the wake of the company's devastating trial loss, Windstream (WIN -9.3% ) says it's wrapped up a broadband speed upgrade initiative ahead of schedule.

A plan to double the availability of its 100-Mbps Kinetic Internet Service is done about six weeks ahead of plan. That means 34% of households in local exchanges across its 18-state footprint now qualify for that speed, vs. a target of 30% by the end of March.

About 50% of households now qualify for 50 Mbps. It now expects about 40% of households will qualify for 100 Mbps by mid-year.