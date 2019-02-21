China's Dalian port bans Australian coal imports, sets 2019 quota - Reuters

Customs at China’s Dalian port has banned imports of Australian coal and will cap overall coal imports from all sources to the end of 2019 at 12M metric tons, Reuters reports.

The indefinite ban on imports from top supplier Australia, effective since the start of February, comes as major ports elsewhere in China prolong clearing times for Australian coal to at least 40 days, according to the report.

The Dalian ports handled ~14M metric tons of coal last year, half from Australia, says Gu Meng, an analyst at Orient Futures.

The ban follows simmering tensions between the two countries over issues such as cyber security and China’s influence over island nations in the Pacific Ocean; Australia recently revoked the visa of a prominent Chinese businessman, further straining ties.

Relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, RIO, BHP, OTCQX:FSUMF