Citigroup turns to U.S. Treasury for guidance on Venezuela: Bloomberg

Citigroup (C -0.8% ) is talking with U.S. Treasury officials to figure out how to handle a $1.1B swaps contract they had arranged with Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela before the U.S. stepped up sanctions against his government, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter

Citigroup bankers are working to ensure they avoid taking actions now that would violate the sanctions, said Senator Marco Rubio and other U.S. and Venezuelan officials.

The four-year swaps contract, which matures on March 11, gave Venezuela a loan in exchange for putting the gold held by its central bank up as collateral.

Cash-strapped Venezuela is unlikely to pay back the loan, so Citi could end up getting the gold.

Allies of Juan Guaido, who's trying to take power from Maduro, are lobbying the bank not to take possession of the gold as part of their effort to preserve the country's assets.

