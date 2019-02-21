Under Armour CEO probed by board over advice from MSNBC anchor

Under Armour (UA, UAA) CEO Kevin Plank is described in a Wall Street Journal article as having an "unusual" relationship with MSNBC morning anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

Sources say Ruhle's advice took precedence with Plank over the strategy preferred by his own management team. Plank is also said to have used the company's private jet to transport Ruhle with him to various locations. As part of a board investigation, Plank told directors that the Ruhle friendship was a private matter and that no company funds were spent.

Under Armour trades flat on the day after showing a minor gain in the premarket session.