H&E Equipment Services up 10% on Q4 earnings beat

H&E Equipment Services (HEES +10.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 17.4% Y/Y to $346M, reflecting strong demand for rental equipment and new machinery.

Revenue by segments: Equipment rentals $162.97M (+27.6% Y/Y); New equipment sales $79.68M (+7.1% Y/Y); Used equipment sales $37.84M (+17.8% Y/Y); Parts sales $30.54M (+9.1% Y/Y); Service revenues $15.24M (-3.3% Y/Y); and Other $19.71M (+18.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 135 bps to 35.6%; and operating margin improved by 105 bps to 14.7%. Rental gross margins were 51.5%, up by 50 bps .

Adj. EBITDA of $114.55M (+26.2% Y/Y) and margin improved by 232 bps to 33.1%.

SG&A expenses were $73.03M (+20.8% Y/Y) and margin was 21.1% up by 60 bps .

Average time utilization was 72.9%; size of the rental fleet based on original acquisition cost was $1.8B (+25.7% Y/Y).

Dollar utilization was 37% in the quarter compared to 36.2% a year ago.

