30-year mortgage rate drops to lowest in over a year: Freddie

U.S. mortgage rates dropped for third straight week, with the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate dropping to its lowest weekly reading since Feb. 8, 2018, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

30-year FRM averaged 4.35% for the week ending Feb. 21, down from 4.37% in the prior week; a year ago at this time the rate averaged 4.40%.

"Wages are growing on par with home prices for the first time in years, and with more inventory available, spring home sales should help the market begin to recover from the malaise of the last few months," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 3.78% vs. 3.81% W/W and vs. 3.65% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.84% vs. 3.88% from the previous week and 3.65% a year ago.

