More on Teekay LNG Partners Q4 results

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP +8.5% ) says that during Q4 cash flows and adjusted earnings were up significantly over the prior quarter as its LNG segment grew and certain existing vessels commenced new contracts at firm rates.

Q4 voyage revenues increased 19% to ~$150M; generated total cash flow from vessel operations of $150.1M

TGP says that its LNG segment results are expected to be significantly higher in 2019 primarily due to the delivery of 15 newbuilding LNG carriers during 2018 and throughout 2019 as well as the start-up of the Bahrain LNG re-gasification terminal in 2019.

For FY19, anticipates adjusted net income per common unit of ~$1.85 to $2.20 and total CFVO of $635M-$660M

