Iamgold -6% following larger than expected Q4 loss

Iamgold (IAG -6% ) plunges after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss and revenues slide 6% Y/Y to $274M, primarily due to lower sales volume at the Westwood and Essakane mines, plus a lower realized gold price.

Q4 production edged higher to 231K oz. from 228K oz. in the year-ago quarter but sales slipped to 220K oz. from 230K oz., and all-in sustaining costs rose to $1,123/oz. from $1,071/oz.

IAG says FY 2018 attributable gold production of 882K oz. came in flat compared to 2017, including record gold production of 405K oz. at Essakane, and forecasts 2019 gold output of 810K-870K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,030-$1,080/oz.

IAG also reports proven and probable gold reserves rose 23% Y/Y to 17.9M oz. as of year-end 2018.