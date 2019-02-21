Swedbank gets tangled in Danske Bank mess, shares fall 9.7%

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) drops 9.7% a day after a Swedish TV report that at least SKK 40B ($4.3B) had been transferred between accounts at Swedbank and Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) from 2007 to 2015.

That report prompted Estonia to investigate the allegations.

Danske is being investigated in five countries over about EUR 200B of suspicious funds from Russia, ex-Soviet states, and elsewhere that flowed through its tiny Estonian branch.

With the link reported to Danske, the risk increases that Bill Browder, once one of Russia's biggest foreign money managers, may file criminal complaint against Swedbank as he did in Danske's case.

