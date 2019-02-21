Shell, PetroChina spat holds up big Australian coal seam gas project - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are at odds over gas sales pricing at their Arrow Energy joint venture, holding up development of Australia's biggest coal seam gas resource, Reuters reports.

PTR is eager to start developing Arrow’s 5T cf of gas in Queensland's Surat Basin to turn around loss-making Arrow Energy, one of its key overseas assets, but is at the mercy of 50-50 JV partner Shell, which is also majority owner of Arrow's biggest potential customer, Queensland Curtis LNG, a liquefied natural gas plant on an island off Queensland state.

PTR is said to be unhappy with the price in the sales agreement with QCLNG and the technical plan for developing the gas, which is now holding up final approvals, according to the report.