Toro Company +6% on Q1 earnings beat

The Toro (TTC +6.6% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 10% Y/Y to $602.95M, reflecting strength in landscape contractor sales, increased golf and grounds channel demand and positive momentum in BOSS® business.

Sales by segments: Professional $455M (+12.7% Y/Y); Residential $145.16M (+1.8% Y/Y); and Others $2.79M (+34.9% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 150 bps to 35.7%; and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 11.6%.

SG&A expenses were $145.56M and margin was 24.1% down by 91 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $25.98M, compared to $8.1M a year ago.

Accounts receivable were $225.5M (+13.5% Y/Y); Net inventories were $416.7M (-5.2% Y/Y); and Trade payables were $281.5M (+5.6% Y/Y).

2Q19 Outlook: Adj. EPS of $1.15-$1.2.

Previously: Toro beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)