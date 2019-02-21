Libbey in freefall after rough Q4

Libbey (LBY -36.3% ) plunges after sales fell 5.5% in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA was down 32% to $16.2M.

Execs cited a slowdown in economic activity that was felt across geographies and markets.

"This was exacerbated by cautious buying patterns from some of our distributors as well as a specific competitive action directed at one of our larger customers late in the quarter. As a result, unfavorable price and product mix in our foodservice markets in the U.S. and Canada caused us to under-perform our expectations during the fourth quarter," notes CEO William Foley.

Shares of Libbey traded at a 52-week low of $3.28 earlier in the session.

