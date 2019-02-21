More on Brady Q4 results

Brady (BRC -0.8% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 1.9% Y/Y to $287.8M and organic growth of 2.3%.

Sales by segment: ID Solution $206.4M (-1.3% Y/Y) and Workplace safety $81.3M (+11.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin increased by 43 bps to 49.9% and operating margin declined 66 bps to 12.09%.

Segment profit as percentage of sales: ID Solution 16.5% down by 160 bps and Workplace safety 8.7% up by 230 bps.

Q4 Expenses: R&D increased by 1.8% Y/Y to $11.3M and SG&A decreased by 5.2% Y/Y to $97.5M.

Total inventories were $118.5M.

Cash flow from operating activities were $44.2M and the Company had cash and equivalents of $202.21M.

FY19 Guidance: EPS $2.25-2.35; Organic sales growth ~3-5%; Income tax mid-22-24% range and Capex ~$30-35M.

