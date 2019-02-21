Coeur Mining -3% as Q4 revenues cut by a third

Coeur Mining (CDE -2.8% ) slides despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, as revenues slump by a third from the prior-year quarter to $143M.

CDE says Q4 and full-year results were hurt by the November bankruptcy filing of refiner Republic Metals, which affected ~6,500 gold oz. and 400K silver oz., meaning CDE was unable to recognize the revenue for that material; the company recorded a $6.5M writedown as a result.

Q4 gold production fell 22% Y/Y to 92.5K oz. from 118.7K a year ago and silver output slipped ~5% to 3.5M oz. from 3.7M oz.; full-year gold production fell 6% Y/Y to 359.5K oz. from 383.1K oz. and silver output rose nearly 6% to 12.8M oz. from 12.1M oz.

For FY 2019, CDE forecasts production of 334K-372K gold oz. and 12.2K-14.7K silver oz.

CDE also reports year-end 2018 proven and probable reserves totaled 2.8M oz. of gold, down 2% Y/Y, and 171.3M oz. of silver, up 4%.