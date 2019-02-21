Ares Commercial +4.9% after div boost, Q4 beat

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) jumps 4.9% after boosting its quarterly dividend, its fourth quarterly dividend increase since the beginning of 2018.

Declares 33 cents per share quarterly dividend, up 6.5% from prior dividend.

In addition, Q4 core EPS of 38 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 31 cents.

"Our strong financial performance benefited from a higher level of invested capital, increases in short term interest rates on our senior floating rate loan portfolio, and further reductions in the borrowing spreads of our liabilities,” says CEO Jamie Henderson.

Q4 new originations were $181.6M in commitments and $161.0M in outstanding principal funded at the origination date and an addition $15.8M of fundings on existing commitments.

Exited $310.4M of loans held for investment as measured by outstanding principal during the quarter.

In 2019, ACRE has expanded the size and reduced the initial borrowing spread over LIBOR on its existing FL3 securitization, says CFO Tae-Sik Yoon.

